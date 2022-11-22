The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Scientific Staff (Group-C) for the Forensic Science Laboratory in Haryana. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in. The last date to pay the fee is November 25.

“The candidates who have earlier applied up to 5th November 2022 for 53 posts of Scientific Staff (Group-C) are required to update their application form. Only the updated application form will be entertained for further recruitment process. If candidate does not update the application from then it will be considered that he is not willing to be considered and his earlier application shall stand cancelled,” reads the notification.

Here’s HSSC Scientific Staff recruitment 2022 official notification.

The HSSC Scientific Staff recruitment drive aims to fill up to 53 vacancies including Senior Scientific Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Laboratory Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18‐42 years as on June 1, 2022. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Laboratory Assistant: (i) B.Sc. at least 2nd division in medical group. (ii) Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

Scientific Assistant and Laboratory Assistant: (i) M.Sc. at least 2nd division or B.Sc. at least 2nd division. (ii) Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

Application Fee

The male and female applicants from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 75, respectively. The applicable fee for male and female SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 35 and Rs 18. Ex-servicemen of Haryana are exempted from paying the fee.

Application Process

As per the official notice, the Commission has provided the online application link i.e. http://adv32022.hryssc.in/StaticPages/Home Page.aspx to be used for filling up the form. Thereafter the application link will be disabled.

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).