The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will close the online registration process today for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-November 2022. Candidates can register for the exam through the official website hpbose.org. The last date to apply for the examination with a late fee of Rs 300 is November 25. No Application will be entertained thereafter.

The HP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10 to 25, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The exam will be conducted for J.B.T. TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT(Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

“Candidate is allowed to submit only one Application Form against same subject. Multiple Applications of a candidate for same subject are liable to be rejected,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the HP TET Nov 2022 exam schedule.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General and its sub-category (except PHH) are required to pay the Fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped (PHH) categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET November 2022:

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET (Nov-2022)” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HP TET November 2022.