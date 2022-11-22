National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admission to postgraduate courses in DU for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

NTA conducted the DUET PG 2022 exams on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The provisional answer keys were released on November 9.

Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card.

Here’s NTA DUET PG result 2022 notice.

Steps to download DUET PG score card 2022:

Visit official website ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Enter Form No, Date of Birth and submit The DUET PG result score card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download DU PG score card 2022.