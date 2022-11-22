Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can send suggestions to the Commission’s office, if any, against the released answer key through speed post till December 2 (5.00 PM). The exam was conducted on November 12 and 13, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination.” answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to General Studies (Paper I) answer key.

Direct link to Solid and Liquid Waste Management (Paper II) answer key.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

