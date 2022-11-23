Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Scale Stenographer-1001 and Junior Office Assistant-996 exams. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC conducted the exam for Junior Scale Stenographer and Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) posts on November 20. Candidates can submit suggestions against the released answer key till November 30 upto 5.00 PM.

Steps to download HPSSC answer key 2022:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage click on “Notifications” tab Click on Provisional Answer Key for the relevant post under Latest Notification The HPSSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s HPSSC 1001 answer key.

Here’s HPSSC JOA 996 answer key.

The HPSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1808 vacancies under Advertisement No. 38-2/2022, under which 23 are JOA Accounts and 1 Junior Scale Stenographer.