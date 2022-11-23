Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PVFT 2022 will be conducted on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download PVFT 2022 result

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result -Pre-Veterinary & Fishery Entrance Test (PV&FT) - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PVFT 2022 result.

The entrance exam is held for admissions to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

This year, 225 seats are on offer. Based on the PVFT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H. will be conducted by the institutes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.