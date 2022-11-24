BECIL recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 114 LDC, Pharmacist, and other posts
The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will close the online application window today for recruitment to various posts of Medical Record Technician, Lower Division Clerk, Pharmacist G-II and others. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till October 24, 2022.
The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Medical Record Technician: 19
- Medical Record Officer: 04
- Coding Clerk: 01
- Lab Attendant G-II: 08
- Office Assistant: 02
- Lower Division Clerk: 07
- Warden (Hostel): 02
- Pharmacist G-II: 10
- Assistant Laundary Supervisor: 01
- Dark Room Assistant: 01
- Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist): 03
- Dietician: 01
- Manager/Supervisors/Gas Officers: 01
- Manifold Technician (Gas Steward): 04
- Medical Social Service Officer Gr.I: 04
- Psychiatric Social Worker: 02
- Social Worker: 01
- Laundry Manager: 01
- Radiographic Technician Gr.I: 02
- TB & Chest Diseases Health Assistant: 01
- Technical Officer / Technical Supervisor: 04
- Store Keeper cum Clerk: 08
- Junior Warden (House Keepers): 01
- Data Entry Operator: 15
- Office/Stores Attendant (Multi-Tasking): 01
- Technical Assistant/Technician: 04
- Stenographer: 04
- Cashier: 02
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s BECIL recruitment 2022 notice.
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022:
- Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
- Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process
- Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
- Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference