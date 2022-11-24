Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Services Main Examination 2022. As per the notification, the result is likely to be released soon. The Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the Main examination shall be conducted from early next year.

“Immediately after the declaration of the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period. All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit,” reads the notification.

Candidates are advised to keep all their relevant documents ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each (as listed in the notification) for the Personality Tests/Interviews.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 5 and the result was declared on June 22.

