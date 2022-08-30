Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s UPSC CSE Main exam schedule.

Steps to download UPSC Mains admit card 2022:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2022.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011. The Preliminary exam was conducted on June 5 and the result was declared on June 22.