Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the exam dates for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12, 2022, in 2 sessions in each day at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu.

“The details of examination venue and session timings will be furnished in admit card which will be made available for downloading in the MRB website shortly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for Assistant Surgeon (General).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Surgeon admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

