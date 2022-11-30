Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for the 2022 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) Prelim Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 was held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. The draft answer keys were released on October 13 and objections were invited till October 17.

The MPSC Group B prelims result will be announced shortly. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Steps to download MPSC Group B answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 The MPSC Group B final answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B final answer key 2022.

The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.