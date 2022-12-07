The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will soon close the online application window for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in upto 3.00 PM today, December 7.

The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled on the results of the examination will be announced later. All appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis.

Here’s WBPSC JE recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 36 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in relevant Engineering field.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 160. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) are exempt.

Steps to apply for WBPSC JE recruitment 2022: