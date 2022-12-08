Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final answer key for HP Administrative Service preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPAS Preliminary Exam 2021 was conducted on October 16. Earlier, the Commission had released the provisional answer keys and the objections were invited till 25 October 2022.

Steps to download HPAS 2021 final answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final answer Key of H.P. Administrative Services Etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 held on 16-10-2022” under What’s New section

The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.