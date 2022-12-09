Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the hall tickets for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) today, December 9. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022, from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The paper will consist of a total of 500 marks.

Here’s the official notification.

The ADPO exam will be held for recruitment to 92 posts of Assistant District Prosecution Officer. Online applications were invited in July and August this year.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ADPO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ADPO 2021 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.