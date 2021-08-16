The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to conclude the online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer today, August 16. Candidates can submit their application form on Commission’s official website mppsc.nic.in. The application correction window will remain open till August 18.

Earlier, the application deadline was July 16. MPPSC has notified a total of 92 vacancies of ADPO.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21 to 40 years.

Educational qualification: A Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully before applying for the post.

Here’s MPPSC ADPO recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 1,000.

Steps to apply for ADPO vacancies

Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on Click on the Apply button under the post, read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the form Select the post, fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPSC ADPO recruitment 2021.

Selection Procedure

MPPSC will conduct an online exam to shortlist candidates. Such candidates will appear for interviews and document verification.