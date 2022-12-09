Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has postponed the exam dates for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. The revised date of examination to conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) will be announced later.

“It is hereby informed that in pursuance to the orders delivered by the Hon’ble Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in W.P.(MD)No. 23878 of 2022, the written examination scheduled to be held on 11.12.2022 and 12.12.2022 relating to this recruitment stands postponed. The date of examination to conduct Computer Based Test for the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) will be announced later,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 11 and 12, 2022, in 2 sessions at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu.

The MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1021 vacancies for Assistant Surgeon (General).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.