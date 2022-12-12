Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deferred the online application dates for recruitment to 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. As per the notification, the applicants will be able to apply for the posts on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 12, 2023.

The dates have been rescheduled due to some technical issues. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

TGT Arts: 1970

TGT PCM: 1419

TGT CBZ: 1205

Hindi: 1352

Sanskrit: 723

PET: 841

Telugu: 06

Urdu: 24

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Have passed HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First Second or Third language. Post wise educational qualification available in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.