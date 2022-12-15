The Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka has released the result of the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2022). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on November 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on KARTET 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.