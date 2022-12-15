The online application process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January 2023 session will conclude today, December 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website www.icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the examination on January 7, 2023. The paper will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

“CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centres. Candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear in CSEET by using Mobile Phone, Tablet, Palmtop, etc,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET January 2022

Visit the official website icsi.edu Got to Online Services—Register for CSEET Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

