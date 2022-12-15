AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card 2022 at mat.aima.in; here’s how to download
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT 2) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.
CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2022.
Steps to download AIMA CBT 2 admit card 2022
- Visit the official website mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, click on AIMA CBT 2 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
About MAT
The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.