AIMA MAT IBT admit card 2022 released, exam on December 3
The AIMA MAT IBT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3.
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for MAT 2022 remote proctored internet-based test (IBT). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.
The AIMA MAT IBT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.30 PM.
Steps to download AIMA MAT admit card 2022
- Visit the official website mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, click on AIMA MAT admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
About MAT
The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.