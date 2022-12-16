Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works Department R and B. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 24, 2022, from 12 noon to 2.00 PM at Jmmu/Srinagar.

“In case you are not able to download your admit card, you may contact the (Computer Section) J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar/Resham Garh Colony, Jammu, with a valid proof of having filled in Online Application form & Fee,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for the Written Test of AE Mechanical-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

JKPSC will conduct an MCQ-based written exam of 100 marks at Srinagar and Jammu centres. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/ viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.