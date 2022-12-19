The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023-24. Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till December 20 upto 9.00 AM. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per challenge.

The final answer key will be released on December 24, 2022.

“Four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT 2023. Students shall tally question numbers from their own Question Booklet with the Master Question Booklet and raise their objections with reference to the appropriate Question Number(s) from the Master Question Booklet,” reads the notification.

CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18, 2022 at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

Here’s the official notification.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2023 Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Raise objections by by logging in to your CLAT account Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button

