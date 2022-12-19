Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the answer keys for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC ADPO exam 2022 was conducted on December 18 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The paper consists of a total of 500 marks.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer within seven days at the link given in the official website.

The ADPO exam is held for recruitment to 92 posts of Assistant District Prosecution Officer. Online applications were invited in July and August this year.

