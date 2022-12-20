The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the online application window for the posts of Junior Engineers under Advt no 06 of 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB JE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1045 vacancies which includes 855 JE Civil and 190 JE Mechanical posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply for the vacancies is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: 3 years diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized institute/Indian university degree in relevant engineering field.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 550 is applicable for General Category etc. and Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.

Steps to apply for JKSSB JE vacancy 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on Advt 06 of 2022 application link Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout

Here’s direct link to apply for JKSSB JE recruitment 2022.

Selection Process

The selection for the posts shall be made on the basis of merit obtained by candidates in Objective Type Multiple Choice Examination only.

Here’s JKSSB JE notification 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.