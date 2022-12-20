Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the exam calendar/annual planner for the year 2023. The TNPSC annual planner can be checked at the official website tnspsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC exam calendar lists only the tentative months in which 12 recruitment exam notifications will be released over the course of 2023.

As per the calendar, the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services notification along with Road Inspector will be out on January 23. The notifications for Combined Civil Services Exam I and Combined Engineering Services notifications will be out in August and September respectively.

“This planner is tentative so as to enable the applicants to prepare themselves for the examination. There may be addition or deletion to recruitments mentioned in the planner. The Vacancies indicated are liable for modification before or after the Examination,” the notice reads.

Here’s TNPSC annual planner 2023.