Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2021 Tier-III today. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Descriptive paper (Tier-III) exam was conducted for over 38,000 candidates who cleared the tier 2 exam.

“Based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST),” read the result notice.

Cut-off and number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in Document Verification (DV)/ Skill Tests have also been released.

The SSC CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

Steps to download SSC CGL result 2021:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to “Result” tab – ‘CGL’ section Click on the result link for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 The SSC CGL Tier 3 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

The SSC CGL Skill Tests of the shortlisted candidates will be held on January 4 and 5 while the schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available in due course on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission. Shortlisted candidates may visit website of the respective Regional Offices regularly for further updates thereon.

“Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 30.12.2022 on the Commission’s website. Candidates may check their individual marks from 30.12.2022 to 13.01.2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password,” the result notice said.