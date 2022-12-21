The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the final answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 examination. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in.

The applicants will be able to check their OMR sheet by paying the fee of Rs 100 from December 21 onwards. The HTET 2022 written examination was conducted on December 3 and 4.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage click on HTET final answer key 2022 The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HTET final answer key 2022.

HTET is the state eligibility test for teachers in Haryana. Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.