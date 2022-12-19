The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 exam. Candidates can check and download their result using their login details at the official website bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in.

The HTET 2022 written examination was conducted on December 3 and 4. The answer keys were released on December 5.

Here’s HTET 2022 result notice.

Steps to check HTET 2022 result:

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage click on “HTET Result - 2022” Key in your Registration No., Password and submit The HTET result mark sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

HTET is the state eligibility test for teachers in Haryana. Those who clear Paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.