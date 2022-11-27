Haryana HTET admit card 2022 released; here’s download link
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card today for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card today for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit card at the official website haryanatet.in.
The HTET 2022 written exam will be conducted on December 3 and 4 for a duration of 150 minutes. Candidates must take a colour printout of the admit card and carry a valid ID at the centre.
Steps to download HTET 2022 admit card:
- Visit the official website haryanatet.in
- On the homepage, go to Candidate Login
- Enter Registration No. and Password to login
- The HTET admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.