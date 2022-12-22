University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the exam dates for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET 2023 for both undergrad and postgrad courses. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CUET UG 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023. The all-India exam will be conducted for admission in undergraduate programs for the academic session 2023-24 in all Central Universities. The results of CUET UG 2023 will be declared in the third week of June.

The online registration window for CUET UG 2023 will open from the first week of February 2023.

CUET PG 2023

On the other hand, CUET PG 2023 has been scheduled in the first/ second week of June 2023. The tentative timetable of the same will be announced next week by NTA. The exam will be conducted for admission to postgraduate courses. The result of CUET PG 2023 will be declared in the first week of July.

The medium of CUET exams will be in 13 Indian languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu.

“The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one/two language and the general test,” the notice said.

Here’s UGC CUET 2023 exam notice.