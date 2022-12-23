The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023). Candidates can download their results from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 was held on December 18 for both UG and PG programmes. The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87%. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75 and in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

Candidates can download their official CLAT 2023 scorecards by logging into their account on the CLAT 2023 portal.

The provisional answer keys were released on June 20 and after receiving and reviewing objections/ challenges, the CLAT final answer key was released on December 22.

Here’s CLAT 2023 result notice.

Steps to download CLAT result 2023:

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/ Login using Mobile No and password Click on the result link The CLAT 20223 result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Participating National Law Universities will conduct the admissions process to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes commencing in the Academic Year 2023-24 based on CLAT 2023 scores. Further details of the admissions and counselling process will be notified shortly