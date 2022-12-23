Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022. Candidates can check the final result at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE 2022 final result has been based on the results of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 held in June and the interviews for Personality Test in October-December, 2022.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different disciplines are: 110 for Civil Engineering, 34 for Mechanical Engineering, 21 for Electrical Engineering and 48 for Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. In total, 213 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the Services/Posts under ESE 2022.

The merit list includes the roll number and names of the shortlisted candidates. The candidature of 14 recommended candidates listed in the result notice is provisional. Moreover, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 66 candidates in total.

UPSC had notified 246 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Here’s UPSC ESE 2022 final result merit list.