UPPSC MO admit card 2022 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; exam on January 8
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC MO exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 150 questions. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 611 vacancies.
Steps to download UPPSC MO admit card 2022
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on admit card link for ‘ADVT. NO. 02/2022-2023, U.P. AYUSH DEPARTMENT / AYURVEDA MEDICAL OFFICER (SCREENING) EXAM-2022’
- Key in your Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and submit
- The UPPSC MO admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.