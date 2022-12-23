Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC MO exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 150 questions. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 611 vacancies.

Steps to download UPPSC MO admit card 2022