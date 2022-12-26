Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has deferred the registration dates for the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination, 2022. The revised schedule will be released later on the official website apsc.nic.in. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to open from December 26 onwards.

The date of online submission of the application form for CC (Prelims) Examination, 2022 is deferred till further notification of a new date in view of the likely changes in the reservation of the posts for CCE, 2022, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 793 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years of age on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. Candidates from BPL/PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).

The centres for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination are Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri. The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination will be held in Guwahati Centre only. The exact dates for the Preliminary and Main Examination respectively will be notified in due course.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.