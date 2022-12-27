The Indian Coast Guard has announced the result of the Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik 01/2023 exams. Candidates can check the result online at the ICG website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The ICG 01/2023 stage-1 exam was held in November. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the exam will be shortlisted to appear for stage 2.

The ICG 01/2023 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies, out of which, 225 vacancies are for Navik (General Duty), 40 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 16 for Yantrik (Mechanical), 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 9 for Yantrik (Electrical).

Steps to check Indian Coast Guard 01/2023 result:

Visit ICG website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’ and click on result A PDF will open, click on the hyperlinked result Login using Email ID and password The Indian Coast Guard 01/2023 result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check ICG result 2023.

Selection process

The selection of recruits is based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III and IV and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.