The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2021 Tier-IV Skill Test shortly. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC CGL 2021 Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5. The SSC CGL Descriptive paper (Tier-III) exam result was announced on December 20.

Candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

The SSC CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

Steps to download SSC CGL admit card 2022:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘CGL’ – click on admit card link (when available) Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC CGL skill test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.