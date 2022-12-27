Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has notified vacancies for the posts of Administrative Officer under Adv.No. 128/2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in from December 13 to January 19.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 15 posts of Administrative Officer, General State Insurance Service, Gr-B, Public Health Dept, in the state government.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Administrative Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-38 years as on April 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Law. Have adequate knowledge of Marathi so as to be able to speak, read and write Marathi.

Work experience: Have Supervisory experience for a period of not less than five years in a post not below the rank of Superintendent, under Government or such equivalent post under a Local Authority gained.

Application Fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category).