Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon release the Women and Child Welfare Officers examination hall ticket. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in from 10.00 AM onwards.

The TSPSC CDPO exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 2023, through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

“The candidates who have applied for the post of Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Addl. Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Ware House) in Women Development and Child Welfare Department, vide Notification No.13/2022, Dt:05/09/2022 are hereby informed that the Hall Tickets for written Examination (CBRT Mode) (scheduled to be held on 03/01/2023 FN & AN 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM,), are hosted on the Commission’s Website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in on 28/12/2022, 10:00 AM for the purpose of downloading and the same facility will be available till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of written Examination,” reads the notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

