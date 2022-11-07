Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam date for the posts of Women and Child Welfare Officers. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC CDPO exam will be held on January 3, 2023, through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT). The candidates can download their hall ticket on the TSPSC website one week before the examination date.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

“It is hereby informed that, the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Addl. Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Ware House) in Women Development and Child Welfare Department through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) on 03.01.2023,” the notice said.

