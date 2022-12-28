The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the answer key for the post of Technician Grade II, Junior Engineer Civil and Pharmacist. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website uprvunl.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till December 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 179 vacancies of Technician Grade-II, 27 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and 4 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist.

Steps to download UPRVUNL answer key 2022

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Click on “Career” tab Click on the answer key link for relevant post Key in your User/Login ID, password and submit

Download the answer key and raise objection, if any.

Direct link to download UPRVUNL Technician answer key 2022.

Direct link to download UPRVUNL JE, Pharmacist answer key 2022.