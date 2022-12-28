Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the preliminary exam for Miscellaneous posts. Candidates an download their answer keys from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Miscellaneous prelims exam was held on December 24 from 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 151 vacancies including 11 Inspector of Small Savings, 21 Child Development Project Officers and 119 Supervisor Group C posts.

Steps to download TPSC Miscellaneous answer key 2022

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on Miscellaneous provisional answer key links The PSC Miscellaneous answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to TPSC Miscellaneous answer key 2022.