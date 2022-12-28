Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the interview dates of the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI interview round will be held from January 23 to February 2, 2023. A total of 3291 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round based on the RPSC SI PET result announced in April.

Candidates will have to carry all necessary documents to the interview venue.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

