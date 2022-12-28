The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or CHSL 2021 Skill Test shortly. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC CHSL 2021 Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on January 6, 2023. The SSC CHSL Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) exam result was announced on December 16.

Candidates will be able to download their SSC CHSL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment for various positions including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card 2022:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘CHSL’ – click on admit card link (when available) Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC CHSL skill test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.