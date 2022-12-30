The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card today for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on January 7 and 8, 2023. The tests will be held in two sessions every day: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam will be held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Here’s RSMSSB Graduate CET exam schedule.

Steps to download RSMSSB CET Graduate level admit card