The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the timetable for the CS exams June 2023 session for Executive and Professional courses. Students can check the CS exam schedule at the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between June 1 to 10. The exams will be held in a single session: 9.00 AM to 12 noon. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the open-book format.

ICSI CS exam dates

June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. CS Professional Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Here’s ICSI CS exam June 2023 timetable.