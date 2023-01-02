Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of MTS (Male/Female). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till January 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for MTS (Females) and 48 vacancies are for MTS (Male).

The applicants should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution. More details are available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022:

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.