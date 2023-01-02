The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the GD Constable recruitment 2022 shortly. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 will be held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. According to the new vacancy update, the Commission has notified a total of 45,284 posts.

Candidates will be able to download their SSC GD Constable admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

Steps to download SSC GD Constable admit card 2022:



Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘GD Constable’ – click on admit card link (when available)

Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC GD Constable admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.