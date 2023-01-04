The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website gseb.org from January 6 onwards.

The last date to fill up the form is January 20. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 350.

GUJCET is held for A,B and AB group students of HSC Science stream by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar for the admission in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy. The Information Booklet of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) and instructions for Online registration will be placed on the website www.gseb.org.

