Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the exam date for the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination, 2021 for recruitment to Group A and B services. The exam notice is available at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OCS Main exam 2021 will be held from February 21 to March 10 (all days except March 7 and 8). The exam will be conducted in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The admit card and instruction booklet for the exam will be uploaded to the official website shortly.

The OPSC OCS prelims result was announced on December 8 and qualified candidates will appear for the Main exam. OPSC has notified a total of 405 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha civil service exam 2021 which will consist of a preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test/Interview.

Vacancy Details